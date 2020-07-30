Mich. High Court Allows Flint Water Litigation To Proceed

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A divided Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that residents and property owners in Flint, Michigan, alleging harm by lead-tainted water can proceed with their proposed class action against former Gov. Rick Snyder, various state bodies and the city's two former emergency managers. The plaintiffs can continue to pursue claims related to injuries and harm to property following a ruling Wednesday in which a majority of justices could only agree to sustain the property-related allegations. The justices were split on the fate of a state constitutional claim that officials violated the plaintiffs' right to bodily integrity, which means the lower court's decision will stand,...

