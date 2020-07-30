Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Says $20M Exxon Pollution Verdict Needs 2nd Look

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups saw their $20 million judgment against Exxon Mobil Corp. for air pollution violations at a Texas facility thrown into question Wednesday as the Fifth Circuit said a district court judge must more closely examine their claims.

The appeals court said there was a problem with the way U.S. District Judge David Hittner resolved the question of whether the Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby had standing to pursue their claims that Exxon was responsible for millions of dollars in damages from excess operations at its Baytown, Texas, refinery, chemical plant and olefins plant. In 2017, the judge penalized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!