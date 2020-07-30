5th Circ. Says $20M Exxon Pollution Verdict Needs 2nd Look

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups saw their $20 million judgment against Exxon Mobil Corp. for air pollution violations at a Texas facility thrown into question Wednesday as the Fifth Circuit said a district court judge must more closely examine their claims. The appeals court said there was a problem with the way U.S. District Judge David Hittner resolved the question of whether the Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby had standing to pursue their claims that Exxon was responsible for millions of dollars in damages from excess operations at its Baytown, Texas, refinery, chemical plant and olefins plant. In 2017, the judge penalized...

