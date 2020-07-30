WeWork's New Panel Wants To End Failed Softbank Deal Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- WeWork's corporate parent moved to ignore its original special committee and instead go with a new, replacement committee's recommendation to pull the plug Thursday on a Delaware Chancery Court suit to enforce SoftBank Group Corp.'s. scuttled offer to pay $3 billion for a larger controlling stake. The action followed months of battling between We Co.'s current, Softbank-controlled board and a legacy special committee appointed to independently evaluate the Japan-based controller's tender offer late last year, before SoftBank's April announcement that it was terminating the deal. After the committee and WeWork's former CEO sued for damages or enforcement of the tender offer in Chancery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS