Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Great American Can't Shake $1.9M Hotel Scam Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal magistrate judge said that Great American Insurance Co. should not be let out of a $1.9 million breach of contract suit brought by the Millennium Hilton New York hotel's operator, because the hotel has demonstrated an "insurable loss."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz said Wednesday that the Ohio federal court should not grant Great American's bid to toss the suit because Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC has shown that it suffered a loss from paying out funds due to its former employee's fraudulent scheme.

Great American was not able to show that Millennium's complaint is time-barred by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!