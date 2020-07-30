Boeing Aims To Slash 737 Max Private Jet Contract Row

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Boeing asked a Washington federal court Wednesday to winnow a suit from buyers of two 737 Max aircraft meant for use as private jets, saying it never defrauded customers nor could it have anticipated the jets would be grounded globally after two fatal crashes. The aerospace giant said in a motion to dismiss that the buyers can't gain leverage in the contract dispute by stuffing their complaint with non-contract claims for fraud, material misrepresentation and violations of both the Washington Consumer Protection Act and Washington Product Liability Act. "First, the fraud and misrepresentation claims are fatally lacking in particularity and logical...

