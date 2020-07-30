Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Aims To Slash 737 Max Private Jet Contract Row

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Boeing asked a Washington federal court Wednesday to winnow a suit from buyers of two 737 Max aircraft meant for use as private jets, saying it never defrauded customers nor could it have anticipated the jets would be grounded globally after two fatal crashes.

The aerospace giant said in a motion to dismiss that the buyers can't gain leverage in the contract dispute by stuffing their complaint with non-contract claims for fraud, material misrepresentation and violations of both the Washington Consumer Protection Act and Washington Product Liability Act.

"First, the fraud and misrepresentation claims are fatally lacking in particularity and logical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!