8 Questions For Latham's UK Disputes Chief Martin Davies

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 5:51 PM BST) -- After two decades in the London disputes market, Latham & Watkins LLP's Martin Davies has his eye on the burgeoning class action scene as reforms and litigation funders spur more suits. Martin Davies Davies, the global vice chair of the firm's litigation and trial department, has taken a personal interest in the area, handling both sides of disputes. He represented big institutional shareholders including Legal & General, Prudential and Aviva in the RBS rights issue suit and is currently representing one of the banks facing a group action over alleged foreign exchange manipulation at the High Court. With a resume including time...

