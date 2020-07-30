Nuke Modernization's $15B Price Hike Risks Defense Cuts

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The National Nuclear Security Administration estimates it would need $81 billion over the next five years to continue modernizing the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, a budget increase that threatens other defense spending, a government watchdog said Thursday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that the revised price estimates are $15 billion more than what the agency, which is housed within the U.S. Department of Energy, forecast in fiscal year 2020 estimates. The hike "may require cuts in other national defense programs to keep the defense budget within spending limits," the watchdog said. The office released the report at the request of...

