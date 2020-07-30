Nonprofit Defeats ERISA Retaliation Suit At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Thursday to revive a former human resource executive's ERISA retaliation suit against nonprofit United Way Worldwide over her termination from one of its local member organizations, finding she didn't show the parent organization played a role in the firing. In its opinion, the three-judge panel found that the district court correctly tossed Coneisha Sherrod's case against United Way Worldwide alleging United Way of Tarrant County fired her for complaining about violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Sherrod, who is African-American, had worked as the vice president of human resources at United Way of Tarrant County. Her...

