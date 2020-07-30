Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nonprofit Defeats ERISA Retaliation Suit At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Thursday to revive a former human resource executive's ERISA retaliation suit against nonprofit United Way Worldwide over her termination from one of its local member organizations, finding she didn't show the parent organization played a role in the firing.

In its opinion, the three-judge panel found that the district court correctly tossed Coneisha Sherrod's case against United Way Worldwide alleging United Way of Tarrant County fired her for complaining about violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Sherrod, who is African-American, had worked as the vice president of human resources at United Way of Tarrant County. Her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!