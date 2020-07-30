2nd Circ. Says Boat Owners Can't Avoid NY Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Thursday that the corporate owners of ships that dropped anchor in the Long Island Sound and ruptured an underwater power transmission cable can't escape a suit brought by state utilities claiming violations of federal and state oil laws. A three-judge panel rejected the reasoning by a lower court that the Oil Pollution Act narrowly defines the type of facility that falls under its jurisdiction in a way that would preclude the underwater cable that was slashed, resulting in the spillage of dielectric fluid that is used as a lubricant and coolant for electricity transmission in the cable....

