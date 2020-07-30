Leadership Fight Emerges In Boeing 737 Investor Suits

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Law firms including Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Friedlander & Gorris PA and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP tussled for lead counsel status Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court litigation accusing Boeing's officers of inadequate safety oversight of 737 Max 8 jets, which remain grounded after two fatal crashes. During a virtual hearing, three separate counsel teams told Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard they should be selected to lead the case, with each arguing their suits are factually superior and plaintiffs they represent better positioned to helm the litigation. "Your Honor has a difficult decision to make today," said attorney Kurt M....

