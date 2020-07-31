ITC Clears Path For New Duties On Wind Tower Imports

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has greenlighted duties on wind tower imports from Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam, finding the foreign renewable energy generators harm domestic manufacturers. The ITC delivered its final determination two weeks ahead of schedule on Thursday, following the U.S. Department of Commerce's final determinations, issued in June, which set anti-dumping duties at 4.49% for Canadian exporters, 8.53% for Indonesia and 5.41% for South Korea. Vietnamese manufacturer CS Wind Vietnam Co. Ltd. was the outlier among the named respondents, with duties set at 65.96%. "The commission also made negative findings concerning critical circumstances with regard to imports...

