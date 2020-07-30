Calif. High Court OKs Changes To County Workers' Pensions

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a handful of Golden State counties acted lawfully when they changed the terms of certain employees' pension plans in response to a change in the law, saying the modifications matched up with lawmakers' intent. The high court's unanimous ruling noted that the Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 was meant to help close loopholes like those that allowed some public employees to boost their salaries before retirement with unused vacation days and other types of compensation. The county employees challenging some of PEPRA's reforms said they were wrongly denied benefits promised under previous...

