Harvard Prof Denies New Tax Charges Over Chinese Univ. Gig

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University chemistry professor charged with lying to U.S. authorities about his research ties to a Chinese university pled not guilty on Thursday to new allegations that he failed to report income from the arrangement. Charles Lieber, 60, appeared via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler and pled not guilty to the new tax and foreign bank reporting counts. Lieber, the former chairman of Harvard's chemistry department, was arrested in January and initially charged with making false statements to the U.S Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health about his work with China's Thousand Talents Program while...

