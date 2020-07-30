Sens. Demand DOJ Open Probe Into Zoom, TikTok China Ties

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into video conference service Zoom Video Communications Inc. and popular video-sharing social media app TikTok over their close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and their privacy and data security practices. The lawmakers noted in a letter that the coronavirus pandemic has forced more Americans to create their own entertainment at home and that both platforms have exploded in popularity. Hawley and Blumenthal wrote that they're concerned about numerous reports saying "Zoom and TikTok have disclosed private information about Americans to...

