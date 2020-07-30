Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Tells 5th Circ. Gov't Misunderstands Privilege Argument

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government is mistaken in arguing that documents identifying a law firm's clients aren't protected by attorney-client privilege unless the documents directly link the client to committing a crime, a law firm told the Fifth Circuit on Thursday.

The firm, Taylor Lohmeyer Law Firm PLLC, seeks to void a John Doe summons it received from the Internal Revenue Service for the names of clients the government suspects of having used the firm to help hide taxable income in foreign countries. Taylor Lohmeyer, arguing for an en bank hearing, said the government deliberately misinterpreted a case that in fact shields the documents and their...

