Legal Services Co. Faces Calif. Privacy Suit Over Cyberattack

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Legal services provider Epiq Systems Inc. is facing a proposed class action in California federal court alleging it didn't do enough under the Golden State's landmark privacy law to protect consumers' data when the company was hit with malware and ransomware attacks. Epiq was hit by a simultaneous malware and ransomware attack in February and consumers' personal data was stolen because the company was careless and neglected its duty under California's new Consumer Privacy Act, according to the complaint first filed in Orange County Superior Court by Benjamin Karter and removed to the Central District of California on Wednesday. California's Consumer...

