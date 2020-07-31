Chevron Defeats Bias Suit Marred By Butt-Shaking Allegation

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. has notched a victory in an employment discrimination case that raised eyebrows when a former BakerHostetler partner who represented Chevron was accused of verbally taunting and shaking his butt at opposing counsel during a mediation session. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal on Thursday granted Chevron's motion for summary judgment in Alclair White's suit alleging she was fired from CP Chem because of her age, race and disability, finding that the company provided a legitimate reason for firing her. "CPChem meets its burden to produce a legitimate, nonretaliatory ground for firing White," Judge Rosenthel said, noting that the company...

