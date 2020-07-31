Online Ed Tools Co. Leads 4 Market Debuts Raising $602M

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Shares for a Brazilian digital education platform began trading Friday, leading a pack of companies whose shares hit the stock exchanges as part of initial public offerings that totaled roughly $602 million. Brazil's online education solutions provider Vasta Platform tapped the market for the most money, raising nearly $353 million. The largest U.S. producer of pasture-raised eggs and butter Vital Farms, cloud-based real estate brokerage parent company Fathom Holdings and household goods e-commerce platform operator 1847 Goedeker also debuted on the exchanges. All of the offerings are expected to close Aug. 4. K-12 school curriculum solutions provider Vasta Platform Ltd., advised...

