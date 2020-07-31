Tribe Seeks High Court Review Of 9th Circ. BIA Ruling

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Winnemucca Indian Colony has urged the Ninth Circuit to stay a ruling over a tribal leadership dispute as it seeks a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it plans to present an important question about the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the agency's administrative responsibilities. A tribal group for the Winnemucca Indian Colony said in its Thursday motion to stay pending a petition for a writ of certiorari that the Ninth Circuit was incorrect in ruling that a Nevada district court didn't have subject matter jurisdiction to decide its case. The action claims that a group led by Thomas R....

