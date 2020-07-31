3 Firms Shape SPAC Merger Valuing Porch At $523M

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Home services platform Porch.com will merge with a special-purpose acquisition company and go public, landing a $523 million enterprise value thanks in part to a private investment also announced Friday with the help of three law firms. Seattle-based Porch.com Inc. will combine with New York-headquartered PropTech Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, and the combined business will list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PRCH, the announcement said. Porch.com is steered by Sidley Austin LLP and PropTech is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. DLA Piper is acting as placement agent counsel for an accompanying, $150 million private...

