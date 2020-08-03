Saul Ewing Slams Mushroom Trade Group's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Fighting a malpractice suit seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP told a Pennsylvania state judge it clearly warned a collective of mushroom growers it represented that the group's banding together could lead to potential antitrust liability. Although members of the Eastern Mushroom Marketing Cooperative, or EMMC, say Saul Ewing's faulty work establishing the group left them open to antitrust claims they went on to face as part of a sweeping federal multidistrict litigation program, the firm said in an answer to the complaint on Thursday that EMMC had been clearly warned about the...

