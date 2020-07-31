Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile finally wrapped up the divestiture of Sprint's prepaid assets, the Federal Trade Commission cut a deal clearing Elanco's $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer AG's animal health division, and the Third Circuit vacated as moot the decision rejecting the Justice Department's challenge of Sabre's bid for Farelogix. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from July. Settlements T-Mobile said July 1 that it had made good on its promise to shed all of Sprint's prepaid mobile business in the wake of the telecom giants' $56 billion merger, revealing that it has officially closed the divestiture deal with Dish Network...

