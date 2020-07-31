Amazon Rips 1st Circ.'s Upended Driver Arbitration Standard

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Amazon said Friday that a First Circuit panel cleared the way for rampant litigation when it upended the standard for enforcing workers' arbitration agreements by allowing a driver who only made local deliveries in one state to pursue his employment claims in court. The e-commerce giant petitioned the First Circuit for a panel rehearing or a rehearing en banc to undo a July 17 decision finding that a Massachusetts delivery driver who independently contracted with Amazon to handle last-mile deliveries fit the definition of a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce who is exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS