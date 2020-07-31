Out-Of-State Claims Dropped In Calif. Heart Drug Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court won't let out-of-state residents' claims against out-of-state pharmaceutical companies go forward in a suit over the marketing of the heart medication amiodarone, saying those companies' contracts with California-based McKesson Corp. don't give the court jurisdiction over them. In an unpublished opinion Thursday, the state's court of appeals affirmed an Alameda County court ruling quashing service of claims against the non-California companies — which include a Pfizer unit, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc. and Sandoz Inc. — by non-California residents, as they haven't shown that any of the companies have enough of a connection to the...

