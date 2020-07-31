Calif. Appeals Court Keeps TIAA Win In Worker's Death Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association had no idea that one of its tenants was storing hazardous materials that ultimately caused the death of that tenant's worker, and does not owe the late worker's parents any damages, a California state appellate court ruled Thursday. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the appellate court affirmed a lower court's ruling, which found that Lin Joon Oh and Jung Hee Oh, the parents of Ji Hoon Oh, who died after the hair care product he was handling exploded, could not collect from the building's owner, TIAA. "We agree there was no evidence defendants had actual...

