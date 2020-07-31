Farmers Must Pay For Landlords' Atty In Lead Paint Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has ordered Farmers Insurance Exchange to cover the costs of independent counsel for a pair of landlords fighting a suit alleging their tenant was harmed by lead paint, saying there could be a conflict of interest if they went with Farmers' chosen counsel. In an order filed Thursday, Judge Susan Bryant-Deason said an attorney appointed by Farmers to represent Joseph and Sarah Oronoz could control the presentation of evidence in the underlying suit in such a way that would clear Farmers of covering any verdict or settlement while leaving the Oronozes with the bill. The coverage dispute...

