Mass. Enviro Dept. Must Rethink Condo License Ruling

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld a ruling Friday vacating a state Department of Environmental Protection's order for a condominium unit in Boston's wharf area to obtain a new license to change from commercial to residential units. The appellate panel agreed with a superior court judge, finding that the owners of certain units in the condominium were entitled to, but not allowed to, participate in the process. The Commercial Wharf East Condominium Association argued that the administrative process was flawed from the get-go, and the panel agreed. The matter began as a result of a 2011 request for determination of applicability filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS