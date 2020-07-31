Ill. AG Sues Temp Agencies For No-Poach Deals, Wage-Fixing

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Illinois' attorney general has hit three staffing agencies and a display manufacturing company with a state court lawsuit claiming the manufacturer helped facilitate an unlawful conspiracy in which the agencies agreed to suppress wages and refrain from hiring each other's workers. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul claimed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court that Elite Staffing Inc., Metro Staff Inc. and Midway Staffing Inc. unlawfully agreed they wouldn't poach each other's employees and would offer below-market wages to the employees they assigned to work for Colony Display LLC. Colony facilitated the agreement by acting as a go-between to communicate about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS