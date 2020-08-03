Barr Eases Deportation Standards For State Crimes

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr made it easier for the government to classify criminal conduct as a deportable felony offense by ruling that an immigrant's larceny conviction under New York law aligned with parts of different federal felony offenses. In a case he referred to himself, Barr overturned a Board of Immigration Appeals' decision and said Italian citizen Onesta Reyes is removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act, finding that separate fraud and theft offenses under federal law — when viewed together — covered all the elements of her crime, even if each of the aggravated felony offenses did not do...

