Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sherwin Lead-Paint Suit Against County Dries Up In 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Friday found a lower court did not err when it tossed Sherwin-Williams' suit against a Pennsylvania county that attempted to stave off potentially pending lead-paint litigation, affirming the company lacked standing to bring the litigation and failed to allege any existing or impending injury.

In a published opinion authored by Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, the panel found there were too many unknowns to rule in favor of the paint company, whose litigation the circuit judges characterized as an attempt to practice the theory that "a best defense is a good offense."

The company's lawsuit, filed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!