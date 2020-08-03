Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Firm Botched Settlement In Truck Fire Case, Insurer Says

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Sentry Select Insurance Co. has filed a $1.75 million suit against a law firm that allegedly bungled a settlement by failing to realize that a truck involved in an accident was covered by another insurance policy in addition to Sentry's.

Sentry hired Delia Clark of New Jersey-based Rawle & Henderson LLP to handle the trucking accident case on behalf of its insured, JTP Management LLC. The insurer alleges in the suit filed Friday in New Jersey federal court that Clark signed a settlement without authorization and without realizing that the Owner–Operator Independent Drivers Association had also written a policy for the...

