Gay Starbucks Worker's Bias Suit Heads Back To State Court

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former Starbucks manager who says he was fired after he complained he was harassed by patrons for being gay has won his bid to bring the case back to state court, despite Starbucks' efforts to keep the dispute in the federal arena. A California federal judge sided with Dexter Johnson in the venue dispute on Thursday, finding that because he had named the alleged harassers as Doe defendants in the suit — purportedly two Californians who are homeless and frequented the store he worked at — it needed to be hashed out in state court. Starbucks had argued that those...

