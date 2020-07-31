Valeant Pharma Settles SEC Accounting Probe For $45M

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $45 million on Friday to settle allegations of accounting fraud dating back to when the company was known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, while three former executives agreed to fines. In a settlement containing no admission of wrongdoing, the company shed allegations that it had failed to tell investors in 2014 about its relationship with Philidor Rx Services LLC, a mail-order pharmacy that Valeant eventually optioned for purchase, even while Philidor was a major driver of Valeant's sales growth. The settlement also resolves liability over $110 million in revenue from a price...

