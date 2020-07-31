9th Circ. Rejects Stormy Daniels' Libel Suit Against Trump

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected a libel suit that Stormy Daniels brought against President Donald Trump over his tweet about a "nonexistent man," ruling that a past precedential decision favored the application of a state statute aimed at protecting free speech in federal court. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel upheld a lower court's application of the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a so-called anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, or anti-SLAPP, law — laws passed in many states that allow judges to quickly end lawsuits that threaten free speech. "Though we recognize the Fifth Circuit recently held that the TCPA...

