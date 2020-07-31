Beach Boys' Greenberg Attys Dodge DQ Bid In Fee Spat

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Beach Boys lead singer Michael Love and his lawyers at Greenberg Traurig LLP on Friday beat a disqualification bid from two attorneys fighting over a fee arrangement, with a Nevada federal court ruling the attorneys didn't have standing to raise conflict of interest qualms with Love's representation. Attorneys Michael J. Flynn, William Sheridan, Michael Tabb and Philip H. Stillman hit the Beach Boys lead singer and his wife with the breach of contract suit in May 2019, claiming they worked on or represented Love in a series of legal disputes over song royalties between January 1992 and December 1995. They allege...

