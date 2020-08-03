Maxwell House Shorts Buyers On Cups Of Coffee, Suit Claims

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Kraft Heinz Co., which owns the Maxwell House coffee brand, is being sued in a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court by a group of buyers who say the containers of coffee make far fewer cups than advertised. In a complaint filed Friday, Randall Sulzer alleged Kraft Heinz advertises the Maxwell House coffee containers as able to make a certain number of cups, but on average, each of the 38 types of containers the company sells can only produce around 70% of that promised number. "It is a classic and unlawful bait-and-switch scheme that causes unsuspecting consumers to spend more money...

