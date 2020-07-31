Brand Battles: Harry Potter Takes Aim At 'Accio' Tracker

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Warner Bros. is fighting a startup over its "Accio" lost-item tracker, arguing that people may believe it's linked to the "Harry Potter" films — plus five other new TTAB cases you need to know. "Accio" Fails To Charm Warner Bros. filed a new petition at the board this week to cancel a California startup's "Accio" trademark registration, saying consumers will confuse the name with a famous spell from the studio's "Harry Potter" franchise. As the studio noted in its filing, the term "Accio" is a "summoning charm"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS