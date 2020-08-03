Atty Can't Save Defamation Case Against Ethics Blogger

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed a lawyer's defamation suit against the author of an attorney discipline blog, determining that the lawyer failed to prove that the damages he could collect met the minimum for a federal case. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell held Friday that her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case filed against Georgetown University Law Center professor Michael Frisch, as John "J.P." Szymkowicz could not establish that the controversy amounted to at least $75,000, according to the judge's opinion. Szymkowicz argued that Frisch defamed him on the Legal Profession Blog by posting that the lawyer had...

