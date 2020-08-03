Investors Settle £450M Tesco Accounting Scandal Lawsuit

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 8:33 PM BST) -- Several institutional investors suing Tesco over an accounting scandal have settled their £450 million ($588 million) lawsuit just months before trial in London, leaving the grocery chain facing a complex, if pared-down, battle over securities. A Canadian pension fund and others have settled one of two concurrent cases accusing Tesco of misleading investors by overstating its profits in August 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) News of the agreement emerged in a judgment handed down Friday by a High Court judge. The terms are confidential and were agreed to within the past few weeks, a spokeswoman for the claimants' legal team, Stewarts Law, told Law360...

