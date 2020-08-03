Land Rover Loses Appeal Over Bid To Trademark SUV Shape

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 9:29 PM BST) -- Jaguar Land Rover has lost its appeal of a decision blocking the company's effort to register trademarks for the shape of the Land Rover Defender after a London judge saw no error in the finding that the sport utility vehicle's form wasn't distinct. High Court Judge Melissa Clarke said in her opinion Friday that the hearing officer for the intellectual property office conducted a thorough assessment of the expert evidence and was entitled to find that features of the vehicle, such as unique rear and side windows, amounted to minor variations. "I have found no error of principle and I do not interfere with...

