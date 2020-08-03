Kirkland, Ledgewood Guide SPAC Deal Valuing Paya At $1.3B

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Payments company Paya said Monday it plans to go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a Kirkland & Ellis LLP- and Ledgewood-steered deal that gives Paya a roughly $1.3 billion enterprise value. Atlanta-based Paya said it will merge with FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, a New York-headquartered special-purpose acquisition company, and the resulting company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol PAYA. The deal gives Paya an implied enterprise value of $1.3 billion and a roughly $1.1 billion equity value, according to an investor presentation also published Monday. Special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs — also called blank-check...

