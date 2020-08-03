2 Firms Shape NexPoint's $900M Storage REIT Buy

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Alternative investment manager NexPoint Advisors LP has agreed to a roughly $900 million acquisition of Jernigan Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on lending to private self-storage facilities, the companies said Monday. The deal was built by King & Spalding and Winston & Strawn. The all-cash transaction sees Dallas-based NexPoint picking up Jernigan, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, for $17.30 a share, which represents a 30% premium over the average closing price for Jernigan over the last 90 days, according to a statement. The $900 million figure includes debt and preferred stock to be assumed or refinanced. Holders of Jernigan's...

