Electric Truck Co. Lordstown To Go Public In $1.6B SPAC Deal

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Lordstown Motors said Monday that it will be taken public by blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. in a tie-up steered by BakerHostetler and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP that values the electric light-duty truck maker at $1.6 billion. BakerHostetler-led Lordstown Motors Corp. said that as a result of its merger with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, the combined company will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RIDE. The deal is the latest in a series of transactions involving electric vehicle makers, which have revved up even as other industries continue to face economic struggles because of the coronavirus...

