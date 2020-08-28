Judge Slashes $160M Suit Over Miami Redevelopment Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Friday slashed a $160 million suit by real estate developer R. Donahue "Don" Peebles over a redevelopment project in Miami's historic Black Overtown neighborhood, ruling that a rival builder did not breach their partnership agreement by later winning the development rights for the land. Following a short Zoom videoconference hearing, Judge Michael A. Hanzman granted Michael Swerdlow and his company Downtown Retail Associates LLC summary judgment on the second of two breach of contract claims in Peebles' suit after finding that the contract between the two "could not be clearer" and did not bar Swerdlow from...

