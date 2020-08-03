McGuireWoods Nabs Senior SDNY White Collar Prosecutor

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- One of the Southern District of New York's top prosecutors made the jump to the private sector Monday, becoming McGuireWoods LLP's newest government investigations and white collar litigation partner out of its Charlotte, North Carolina, office, the firm announced. Jason Cowley, who most recently headed the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, will bolster McGuireWoods' representation of corporations, banks and executives facing criminal investigations, in addition to maintaining a civil practice, the firm said. The move marks Cowley's first foray into private practice in over a decade after 13...

