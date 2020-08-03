High Court Won't Pause $53M FARC Securities Liquidation

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to pause the liquidation of more than $53 million worth of securities owned by a Venezuelan businessman and alleged drug trafficker connected to the Colombian guerrilla group FARC to satisfy a judgment over kidnappings and an execution. The high court said it would not stay the execution of an April 30 order to liquidate $53,208,315 in securities owned by Venezuelan businessman Samark López Bello and pay the proceeds to surviving former American hostages held by the FARC, or the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, the largest guerrilla group in Colombia and a...

