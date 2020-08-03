The Rock, Dany Garcia To Buy XFL Out Of Ch. 11

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson along with his ex-wife, media entrepreneur Dany Garcia, and an investor group are expected to pay $15 million cash for the XFL after winning a Chapter 11 auction for the professional sports league. Johnson and Garcia are joined in their $15 million cash bid by Gerry Cardinale and RedBird Capital Partners LLC in a deal that will also see the buyers pay $8.5 million in cure costs for contracts that will be assumed by the debtor and assigned to the new owners, according to the filing by XFL parent Alpha Entertainment LLC....

