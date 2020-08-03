Utility Trade Group Inks $10M Deal To End 401(k) Fee Fight

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT) -- A trade association representing hundreds of energy providers has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve a year-old Employee Retirement Income Security Act case over allegedly exorbitant 401(k) fees. The settlement, which was unveiled in Virginia federal court on Friday, could benefit nearly 100,000 individuals who participated in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association's pension plan over the past seven years. According to the proposed class of current and former beneficiaries, the administrative fees tied to the plan were far above market rates — about $400 per person in 2017, four times what they said they should've paid — and getting...

