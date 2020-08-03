Mountain Valley Pipeline Co. Sued For $104M In Excess Costs

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The company behind the $5.4 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline has been sued in Pennsylvania state court by a contractor accusing it of refusing to pay almost $104 million in excess costs stemming from the energy group's numerous delays, including a failure to clear regulatory hurdles. US Trinity Energy Services LLC sued Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC on Friday for the costs related to delays for work on the roughly 300-mile pipeline running from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. The additional expenses on one of the nine sections of the pipeline stemmed from setbacks caused by MVP, including a failure...

