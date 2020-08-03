Fla. Bar Hits State Pol With Ethics Charges Over Campaign

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar hit a Miami Beach attorney who is also a state representative with ethics charges over a 2017 campaign finance law violation while it also looks into his role in a possible payoff earlier this year to victims of a robbery allegedly committed by an NFL player who was his client. The bar's 10-page complaint, filed Thursday in Florida Supreme Court, claims that Rep. Michael C. Grieco violated Rules Regulating The Florida Bar regarding misconduct, commission of a criminal act and engaging in dishonest conduct as a result of his actions during his unsuccessful 2017 campaign to be Miami...

